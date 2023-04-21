SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Advantage Oil & Gas (TSX:AAV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSX:AAV) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,138K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAV by 28.89% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 217K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAV by 29.91% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 27.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAV by 27.17% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Schroders VCP Global Allocation Portfolio Class 3 holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 60K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAV by 31.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advantage Oil & Gas. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAV is 0.09%, a decrease of 32.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 17,935K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.