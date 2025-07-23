Scotiabank Expects Net Profit Share Of C$61 Mln From Its Stake In KeyCorp

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS, BNS.TO), a Canadian financial services provider, said on Wednesday that it expects a net profit contribution of around C$61 million for the third quarter from its ownership interest in KeyCorp (KEY).

Adjusting for the amortization of acquired intangible assets of around C$7 million, the lender anticipates to receive an adjusted income contribution of around C$68 million from KeyCorp for the same quarter.

Scotiabank will release its third-quarter earnings report on August 26.

