Scotiabank expects digital sales growth of 35% in 2020

Bank of Nova Scotia expects digital sales to grow 35% in 2020, from 28% in 2019 and 11% in 2016, Shawn Rose, the lender's chief digital officer said at its investor day in Santiago on Thursday. It expects to meet its 50% digital sales growth target in two to three years, he added.
