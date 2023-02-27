Scotiabank Downgrades Resolute Forest Products (RFP)

On February 27, 2023, Scotiabank downgraded their outlook for Resolute Forest Products from Sector Perform to Sector Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.09% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Resolute Forest Products is $23.26. The forecasts range from a low of $22.62 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 5.09% from its latest reported closing price of $22.13.

The projected annual revenue for Resolute Forest Products is $3,632MM, a decrease of 4.70%. The projected annual EPS is $2.14, a decrease of 60.93%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 30,548K shares representing 39.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 2,333K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522K shares, representing an increase of 34.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RFP by 45.48% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 1,907K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares, representing an increase of 23.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RFP by 30.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,385K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,355K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RFP by 66.90% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,373K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,376K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RFP by 1.93% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resolute Forest Products. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RFP is 0.26%, a decrease of 36.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 73,165K shares. The put/call ratio of RFP is 3.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

Resolute Forest Products Background Information

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers, which are marketed in over 50 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United Statesand Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards.

