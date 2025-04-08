Scotiabank Downgrades Prologis (BMV:PLD)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Scotiabank downgraded their outlook for Prologis (BMV:PLD) from Sector Outperform to Sector Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,970 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prologis. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLD is 1.06%, an increase of 2.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 812,475K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,730K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,466K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 8.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,022K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,350K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 18.43% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 28,332K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,449K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 8.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 26,569K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,903K shares , representing a decrease of 12.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 27.13% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,071K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,250K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 18.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.