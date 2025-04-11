Scotiabank Downgrades Occidental Petroleum (WBAG:OXYP)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Scotiabank downgraded their outlook for Occidental Petroleum (WBAG:OXYP) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform.

There are 1,854 funds or institutions reporting positions in Occidental Petroleum. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXYP is 0.27%, an increase of 8.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 820,652K shares.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 264,178K shares representing 28.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 255,282K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXYP by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 70,003K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,011K shares , representing a decrease of 11.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXYP by 11.47% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 47,773K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,291K shares , representing a decrease of 13.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXYP by 12.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,578K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,345K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXYP by 4.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,289K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,634K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXYP by 5.94% over the last quarter.

