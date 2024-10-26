Scotiabank Downgrades Newmont (WBAG:NEWM)

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2024, Scotiabank downgraded their outlook for Newmont (WBAG:NEWM) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,875 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmont. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEWM is 0.44%, an increase of 15.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.86% to 930,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 50,918K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,629K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWM by 12.67% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 43,624K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,864K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWM by 21.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,485K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,275K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWM by 14.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,595K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,044K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWM by 12.69% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,702K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,041K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWM by 18.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.