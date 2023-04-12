Scotiabank Downgrades NetSTREIT (NTST)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Scotiabank downgraded their outlook for NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NetSTREIT is $23.10. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 24.34% from its latest reported closing price of $18.58.

The projected annual revenue for NetSTREIT is $110MM, an increase of 14.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.14.

NetSTREIT Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $18.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.92%, the lowest has been 3.05%, and the highest has been 4.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=124).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 5.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QDRPAX - Davis Real Estate Portfolio holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adelante Capital Management holds 535K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing an increase of 21.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 46.37% over the last quarter.

AALGX - Thrivent Global Stock Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 59.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 142.74% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 364K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing an increase of 42.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 74.74% over the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetSTREIT. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTST is 0.22%, a decrease of 15.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 81,898K shares. The put/call ratio of NTST is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Netstreit Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NETSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT aims to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

