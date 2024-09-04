Scotiabank Downgrades Montauk Renewables (JSE:MKR)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Scotiabank downgraded their outlook for Montauk Renewables (JSE:MKR) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Montauk Renewables. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKR is 0.02%, an increase of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 24,326K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,767K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKR by 35.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,627K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,546K shares , representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKR by 28.51% over the last quarter.

Baader Bank holds 1,605K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,534K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares , representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKR by 42.08% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,040K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares , representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKR by 49.76% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.