Scotiabank Downgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Scotiabank downgraded their outlook for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from Sector Perform to Sector Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.54% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mid-America Apartment Communities is $178.10. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.54% from its latest reported closing price of $150.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mid-America Apartment Communities is $2,193MM, an increase of 8.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.58.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Declares $1.40 Dividend

On March 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share ($5.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.06 per share.

At the current share price of $150.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.09%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 4.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPXT - S&P 500 ex-Technology ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 20.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 18.40% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 50.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 36.93% over the last quarter.

LSVQX - LSV Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 44K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 39K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1722 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mid-America Apartment Communities. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAA is 0.41%, a decrease of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.50% to 100,885K shares. The put/call ratio of MAA is 1.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns and manages apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. and is focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders.

See all Mid-America Apartment Communities regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.