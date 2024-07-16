Scotiabank Downgrades Marathon Oil (LSE:0JY9)

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2024, Scotiabank downgraded their outlook for Marathon Oil (LSE:0JY9) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.16% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Marathon Oil is 34.24 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 28.12 GBX to a high of 46.99 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 20.16% from its latest reported closing price of 28.50 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Oil is 7,897MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Oil. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JY9 is 0.22%, an increase of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 527,254K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 34,606K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,521K shares , representing an increase of 8.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JY9 by 89.36% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 22,761K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,389K shares , representing an increase of 14.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JY9 by 28.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,155K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,308K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JY9 by 6.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,753K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,297K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JY9 by 6.72% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 13,981K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,260K shares , representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JY9 by 4.78% over the last quarter.

