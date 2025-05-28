Scotiabank Downgrades MAC Copper Limited - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:MAC)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Scotiabank downgraded their outlook for MAC Copper Limited - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:MAC) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.70% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for MAC Copper Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $23.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.34 to a high of $37.69. The average price target represents an increase of 24.70% from its latest reported closing price of $18.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MAC Copper Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 389MM, an increase of 14.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 548K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares , representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 2.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 427K shares.

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 308K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 5.40% over the last quarter.

VIOPX - International Opportunities Fund holds 212K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing an increase of 14.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 3.80% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 208K shares.

