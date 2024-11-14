News & Insights

Stocks

Scotiabank downgrades Kilroy to Underperform on challenged leasing

November 14, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty (KRC) to Underperform from Sector Perform with an unchanged price target of $38. The firm expects Kilroy’s valuation to remain discounted due to its view that occupancy will remain under pressure in 2025 and 2026, leading to negative annual funds from operations growth. Scotiabank estimates the company’s new leasing volume would need to meaningfully improve off recent levels in order to stabilize occupancy, given the low tenant retention rate of the portfolio.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KRC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.