Scotiabank Downgrades Freeport-McMoRan (SNSE:FCX)

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Scotiabank downgraded their outlook for Freeport-McMoRan (SNSE:FCX) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform.

There are 2,494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freeport-McMoRan. This is an increase of 118 owner(s) or 4.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCX is 0.45%, an increase of 12.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 1,400,078K shares.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 76,344K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,896K shares , representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 58,017K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,630K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 1.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,419K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,051K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 1.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,868K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,138K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 35,059K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,907K shares , representing an increase of 48.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 90.83% over the last quarter.

