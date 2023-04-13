Scotiabank Downgrades Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Scotiabank downgraded their outlook for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.11% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exxon Mobil is $130.34. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.11% from its latest reported closing price of $115.23.

The projected annual revenue for Exxon Mobil is $411,239MM, an increase of 2.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.46.

Exxon Mobil Declares $0.91 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share ($3.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the current share price of $115.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.37%, the lowest has been 3.09%, and the highest has been 11.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Centiva Capital holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 23.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 149.03% over the last quarter.

Harwood Advisory Group holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 120.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 70.54% over the last quarter.

New England Capital Financial Advisors holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 25.46% over the last quarter.

City State Bank holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 24.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 74,009.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4826 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exxon Mobil. This is an increase of 352 owner(s) or 7.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOM is 0.87%, a decrease of 20.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 2,719,670K shares. The put/call ratio of XOM is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Exxon Mobil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world.

