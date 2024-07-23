Scotiabank Downgrades CrowdStrike Holdings (LSE:0A3N)

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Scotiabank downgraded their outlook for CrowdStrike Holdings (LSE:0A3N) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.54% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for CrowdStrike Holdings is 410.66 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 263.17 GBX to a high of 568.24 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.54% from its latest reported closing price of 385.44 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings is 3,921MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,344 funds or institutions reporting positions in CrowdStrike Holdings. This is an increase of 244 owner(s) or 11.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3N is 0.52%, an increase of 4.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 180,332K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,156K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,101K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,030K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,341K shares , representing a decrease of 26.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 10.64% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 4,267K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,163K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 14.19% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,256K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,318K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 87.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,604K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,444K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3N by 16.18% over the last quarter.

