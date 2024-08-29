Scotiabank Downgrades Bionano Genomics (LSE:0A4K)

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2024, Scotiabank downgraded their outlook for Bionano Genomics (LSE:0A4K) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bionano Genomics. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4K is 0.00%, an increase of 76.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.88% to 6,818K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,678K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,364K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219K shares , representing an increase of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4K by 33.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 599K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares , representing an increase of 33.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4K by 54.82% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 530K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 505K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

