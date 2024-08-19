Scotiabank Downgrades AngloGold Ashanti (JSE:ANG)

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, Scotiabank downgraded their outlook for AngloGold Ashanti (JSE:ANG) from Sector Perform to Sector Underperform.

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in AngloGold Ashanti. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 7.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANG is 0.40%, an increase of 7.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.75% to 178,102K shares.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 24,081K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,565K shares , representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANG by 23.31% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 22,840K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,747K shares , representing a decrease of 21.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANG by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 9,337K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,344K shares , representing an increase of 21.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANG by 26.54% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,909K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares , representing an increase of 83.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANG by 566.88% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 6,329K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,000K shares , representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANG by 20.65% over the last quarter.

