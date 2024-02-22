Scotiabank Downgrades Amplitude (AMPL)

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2024, Scotiabank downgraded their outlook for Amplitude (NasdaqCM:AMPL) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.13% Upside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Amplitude is 12.88. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 9.13% from its latest reported closing price of 11.80.

The projected annual revenue for Amplitude is 405MM, an increase of 46.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amplitude. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPL is 0.17%, a decrease of 35.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.22% to 59,622K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPL is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Battery Management holds 8,985K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,871K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,576K shares, representing an increase of 18.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPL by 24.60% over the last quarter.

FSCSX - Software and IT Services Portfolio holds 4,159K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares, representing an increase of 33.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPL by 29.89% over the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 2,799K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 2,618K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,421K shares, representing an increase of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPL by 20.92% over the last quarter.

Amplitude Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amplitude Inc. is an American public company focused on analytics products including Amplitude Analytics, Amplitude Recommend, and Amplitude Experiment which it refers to as a Digital Optimization System for businesses.

