Scotiabank Downgrades Americold Realty Trust (BMV:COLD)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2025, Scotiabank downgraded their outlook for Americold Realty Trust (BMV:COLD) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 31,156K shares representing 12.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,837K shares , representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 16,177K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,008K shares , representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 42.80% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 13,509K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,391K shares , representing a decrease of 21.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 17.87% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,417K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,628K shares , representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 12.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,918K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,979K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 25.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.