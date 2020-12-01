Scotiabank Declares Qtly Dividend Of C$90/share - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Canadian lender Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO, BNS), called as Scotiabank, announced Tuesday a dividend of C$0.90 per share on the outstanding common shares of the Bank, payable January 27, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 5, 2021.

The bank noted that holders may elect to receive their dividends in common shares of the Bank in lieu of cash dividends, in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend and Share Purchase Plan.

As previously announced, until such time as the Bank elects otherwise, the Bank has discontinued the issuance of common shares from treasury under the Plan.

