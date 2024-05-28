News & Insights

Scotiabank Declares Dividend, Offers Share Option

May 28, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

Bank Of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) has released an update.

Scotiabank has declared a dividend of $1.06 per common share, payable on July 29, 2024 to shareholders on record as of July 3, 2024. Shareholders have the option to receive this dividend in the form of additional common shares rather than cash, with new shares issued from treasury at a 2% discount. This announcement highlights Scotiabank’s ongoing commitment to providing value to its shareholders and maintaining its position as a trusted financial partner.

