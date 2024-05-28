Scotiabank Declares Dividend, Offers Share Option

Bank Of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) has released an update.

Scotiabank has declared a dividend of $1.06 per common share, payable on July 29, 2024 to shareholders on record as of July 3, 2024. Shareholders have the option to receive this dividend in the form of additional common shares rather than cash, with new shares issued from treasury at a 2% discount. This announcement highlights Scotiabank’s ongoing commitment to providing value to its shareholders and maintaining its position as a trusted financial partner.

For further insights into TSE:BNS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.