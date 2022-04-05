US Markets
BNS

Scotiabank CEO Porter tests positive for COVID, misses shareholder meeting

Contributor
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Bank of Nova Scotia Chief Executive Officer Brian Porter has tested positive for COVID-19, the lender's board chair and chief financial officer said at its annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, explaining his absence from the in-person event.

TORONTO, April 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO Chief Executive Officer Brian Porter has tested positive for COVID-19, the lender's board chair and chief financial officer said at its annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, explaining his absence from the in-person event.

"The health and safety of our employees is our top priority, and, as a result Brian is fully isolating," CFO Raj Viswanathan said at the event. "Thankfully he has been triple vaccinated and we expect a full and quick recovery."

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7519;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular