Scotiabank CEO Porter tests positive for COVID, misses shareholder meeting

TORONTO, April 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO Chief Executive Officer Brian Porter has tested positive for COVID-19, the lender's board chair and chief financial officer said at its annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, explaining his absence from the in-person event.

"The health and safety of our employees is our top priority, and, as a result Brian is fully isolating," CFO Raj Viswanathan said at the event. "Thankfully he has been triple vaccinated and we expect a full and quick recovery."

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather)

