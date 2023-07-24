Scotiabank appoints RBC executive to head global wealth management unit

July 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO on Monday said it had appointed Jacqui Allard to head the Canadian bank's global wealth management business, replacing Glen Gowland who will take on the role of vice chair, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Allard joins from Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO, Canada's biggest bank, where she led the mortgage, unsecured lending and automotive businesses in addition to the bank's Caribbean banking and U.S. cross-border banking business.

The rejig was announced as Scotiabank CEO Scott Thomson, who was appointed to the top job in February, looks to refine the bank's international operations to boost growth.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto; Editing by Paul Simao)

