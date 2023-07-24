News & Insights

US Markets
BNS

Scotiabank appoints RBC executive to head global wealth management unit

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

July 24, 2023 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

July 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO on Monday said it had appointed Jacqui Allard to head the Canadian bank's global wealth management business, replacing Glen Gowland who will take on the role of vice chair, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Allard joins from Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO, Canada's biggest bank, where she led the mortgage, unsecured lending and automotive businesses in addition to the bank's Caribbean banking and U.S. cross-border banking business.

The rejig was announced as Scotiabank CEO Scott Thomson, who was appointed to the top job in February, looks to refine the bank's international operations to boost growth.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNS
RY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.