News & Insights

US Markets
BNS

Scotiabank appoints Bogdaneris as head of Canadian banking unit

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

November 02, 2023 — 08:03 pm EDT

Written by Gnaneshwar Rajan for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO said on Thursday it appointed former ING Group INGA.AS executive Aris Bogdaneris as group head of its Canadian banking segment, effective Nov. 3.

Bogdaneris will join Canada's fourth largest bank after heading Amsterdam-based ING Group's retail banking unit for more than seven years.

He will replace Dan Rees, who is leaving Scotiabank to pursue other opportunities, the bank said in a statement.

The appointment comes at a time when Scotiabank is strengthening its ambitions in Canada to earn more primary clients and accelerate profitable and sustainable growth, according to the company statement.

The Toronto-listed bank said last month it plans to cut about 3% of its workforce globally, as multiple Canadian banks take cost-cutting steps in a challenging environment.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Gnaneshwar.Rajan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.