Scotiabank Announces Retirement Of Gillian Riley As President And CEO Of Tangerine

October 09, 2024 — 08:51 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO, BNS) or Scotiabank, a Canadian lender, announced a retirement of Gillian Riley, President and CEO of Tangerine after a 31-year career with the Bank. Gillian will stay on as Strategic Advisor until December 31, 2024 and as Chair of the Board of Roynat Capital.

Scotiabank also announced the appointment of Terri-Lee Weeks to the role of President and CEO, Tangerine, effective November 1, 2024. Terri-Lee Weeks joined Scotiabank in September 2021 as Executive Vice President, Retail Customer.

