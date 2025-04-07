Scotiabank Announces $3 Million Community Investment In Atlantic Canada

Markets
(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia, or Scotiabank (BNS.TO, BNS), a Canadian lender, on Monday announced a $3 million community investment in Atlantic Canada to support local communities through partnerships with non-profit organizations.

Scott Thomson, CEO of Scotiabank, said: "Our increased community investment in Atlantic Canada underscores our commitment to help strengthen emerging and growing communities and create meaningful opportunities for individuals and families to reach their full potential."

The lender's ScotiaRISE community investment program supports initiatives that address critical issues to strengthen economic resilience, including improving high school graduation rates and post-secondary participation, removing barriers to workforce participation and career development, and supporting newcomer inclusion and basic needs, the bank said.

