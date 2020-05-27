Scotia Bank (BNS) Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Provisions Escalate

The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Apr 30) adjusted net income of C$1.4 billion ($1 billion), down 39% year over year. Results exclude certain one-time items.



Escalating expenses and provisions were on the downside. However, increase in revenues, along with strong capital and profitability ratios, was a driving factor, boosting investors’ optimism, which led shares to rise 10.7%, following the release.



Revenues Rise, Partially Muted by Elevated Expenses & Provisions



Total revenues came in at C$8 billion ($5.7 billion) in the quarter, up 5.3% year over year. This upswing stemmed from rise in net interest as well as non-interest income.



Net interest income came in at C$4.4 billion ($3.2 billion), up 4.8% from the prior-year quarter. Non-interest income climbed 2.9% from the year-ago quarter to C$3.5 billion ($2.5 billion).



Adjusted non-interest expenses came in at C$4.3 billion ($3.1 billion), up 7.5% year over year.



Adjusted provision for credit losses more than doubled to C$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion) on a year-over-year basis on the coronavirus crisis.



Strong Balance Sheet



As of Apr 30, 2020, Scotia Bank’s total assets were C$1.25 trillion ($0.91 trillion), up 17.9% from the prior-year quarter. Deposits came in at C$797.7 billion ($580 billion), increasing 12% year over year. Total loans were C$647.9 billion ($471.1 billion), up 8.6% year over year. Assets under administration were down 3.4% from the year-ago quarter to C$530.9 billion ($386 billion).



Healthy Capital and Profitability Ratios



As of Apr 30, 2020, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio came in at 10.9% compared with 11.1% as of Apr 30, 2019. Further, total capital ratio came in at 14% compared with the prior-year tally of 14.7%.



Return on equity for the reported quarter came in at 8.2% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 13.6%.



Our Viewpoint



A diversified product mix and strong capital position will help Scotia Bank grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. Though mounting expenses and the coronavirus pandemic’s impact are concerns, the export-driven economy of Canada will likely benefit from the anticipated recovery of the U.S. economy, in turn, aiding the company’s sustainable growth over the long run.



Scotia Bank currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Other Foreign Banks Performance



ICICI Bank’s IBN fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Mar 31) net income was INR12.21 billion ($161 million), up 26% from the INR9.69 billion ($128 million) witnessed in the prior-year period. Excluding coronavirus-related provisions, net income would have been INR32.60 billion ($431 million).



Deutsche Bank DB delivered first-quarter 2020 net income of €66 million ($72.8 million), significantly down from the year-ago quarter’s €201 million. Also, the German lender reported adjusted profit before taxes of €303 million ($334.3 million), up 13% year over year.



UBS Group AG UBS recorded first-quarter 2020 net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.6 billion compared with the prior-year quarter’s $1.14 billion. The company’s performance was supported by higher net interest income (up 18% year over year), along with rise in net fee and commission income (up 22%). However, higher expenses were deterrents.



