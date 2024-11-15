Scotch Creek Ventures Plans Share Consolidation

Scotch Creek Ventures, Inc. (TSE:SCV) has released an update.

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. has announced a plan to consolidate its shares, reducing the number of outstanding common shares from over 47 million to approximately 11.8 million. This move aims to attract future financing, boost investor interest, and enhance trading liquidity. The consolidation is pending approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

For further insights into TSE:SCV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.