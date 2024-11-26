News & Insights

Stocks

Scotch Creek Ventures Announces Share Consolidation

November 26, 2024 — 07:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Scotch Creek Ventures, Inc. (TSE:SCV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. will consolidate its shares on November 27, 2024, reducing its outstanding shares from 47.4 million to 11.9 million. This move aims to enhance investor interest and improve trading liquidity. The company is focused on developing lithium projects in North America’s prime mining locations.

For further insights into TSE:SCV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.