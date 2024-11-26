Scotch Creek Ventures Announces Share Consolidation

Scotch Creek Ventures, Inc. (TSE:SCV) has released an update.

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. will consolidate its shares on November 27, 2024, reducing its outstanding shares from 47.4 million to 11.9 million. This move aims to enhance investor interest and improve trading liquidity. The company is focused on developing lithium projects in North America’s prime mining locations.

