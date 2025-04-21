Scorpius Holdings, Inc. Faces Delisting Proceedings from NYSE American Due to Noncompliance

Scorpius Holdings, Inc. faces delisting from NYSE American due to low stock price and late Form 10-K filing, plans to appeal.

Quiver AI Summary

Scorpius Holdings, Inc. has announced that the NYSE American is initiating delisting proceedings for the company's common stock due to its low selling price. The announcement follows a notice of noncompliance received for failing to timely file its annual Form 10-K by the due date of April 15, 2025. The company attributes this delay to management's challenges in compiling the necessary financial information. Scorpius plans to appeal the delisting decision and seeks a review from the Exchange's Listings Qualifications Panel while expressing its commitment to regulatory compliance and shareholder value. CEO Jeff Wolf emphasized the company's dedication to transparency and progress as they work to regain compliance.

Potential Positives

Scorpius Holdings plans to appeal the NYSE American's decision to commence delisting proceedings, indicating a proactive approach to rectify its compliance issues.

The Company remains committed to transparency and regulatory compliance, as emphasized by CEO Jeff Wolf, which may bolster investor confidence.

Scorpius Holdings is focused on making strategic progress and aims to regain compliance with the necessary continued listing standards.

Potential Negatives

Scorpius Holdings, Inc. faces potential delisting from the NYSE American due to non-compliance with the exchange's continued listing standards, which reflects negatively on its financial viability and market perception.

The Company has failed to timely file its Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024, indicating potential issues with financial management and reporting processes.

There is uncertainty regarding the outcome of the appeal against the NYSE American’s decision, creating additional concerns about the company's future standing and compliance with regulatory requirements.

FAQ

What prompted the NYSE American to consider delisting Scorpius Holdings, Inc.?

The low selling price of the Company’s common stock triggered the NYSE American to commence delisting proceedings.

Why did Scorpius fail to file its Form 10-K on time?

The Company faced time constraints due to the compilation and review of financial information needed for the report.

What steps is Scorpius taking in response to the delisting notice?

Scorpius plans to appeal the NYSE American's decision and request a review from the Listings Qualifications Panel.

How does Scorpius intend to maintain compliance with SEC regulations?

The Company is actively working to become fully compliant with SEC regulations and aims for transparency and regulatory adherence.

Where can I find more information about Scorpius Holdings, Inc.?

For more information, visit Scorpius's official website at www.scorpiusbiologics.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



San Antonio, TX, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Scorpius Holdings, Inc







(NYSE American: SCPX)



(“Scorpius” or “the Company”), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today reported that it received notice from the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American” or the “Exchange”) of its determination to commence delisting proceedings of the Company’s common stock from the exchange pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide due to the low-selling price of the Company’s common stock.





In addition, on April 16, the Company received an official notice of noncompliance from NYSE Regulation stating that the Company is not in compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards under the timely filing criteria included in Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide due to the failure to timely file the Company’s Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 by the filing due date of April 15, 2025. As previously reported in the Company’s Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, the Company was unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 within the prescribed period because the compilation, dissemination and review of the financial information required to be presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K imposed time constraints on the Company’s management that rendered timely filing of the Annual Report on Form 10-K impractical without undue hardship and expense to the Company.





The Company plans to appeal the NYSE American’s decision to commence delisting proceedings of the Company’s common stock. Specifically, the Company intends to request a review of the determination by the Exchange’s Listings Qualifications Panel. While there can be no assurance regarding the outcome of the appeal, Scorpius remains committed to continued operational and strategic progress.





Scorpius CEO Jeff Wolf commented, “We are actively working to become a fully compliant company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and will provide further updates as they become available. We remain undeterred in our commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and maximizing long-term value for shareholders.”







Scorpius Holdings, Inc.







Scorpius Holdings Inc. is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic and cell therapy programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array of analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, TX. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit



www.scorpiusbiologics.com



.







Forward-Looking Statement







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements such as the Company’s ability to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K during the Initial Cure Period; the plans to appeal the NYSE American’s decision to commence delisting proceedings of the Company’s common stock; the intent to request a review of the determination by the Exchange’s Listings Qualifications Panel; and the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards and successfully appeal the NYSE American’s decision to commence delisting proceedings of the Company’s common stock. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards continue to grow revenue; the Company’s financing needs, its cash balance being sufficient to sustain operations and its ability to raise capital when needed, the Company’s ability to leverage fixed costs and achieve long-term profitability; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to the Company’s ability to successfully promote its services and compete as a pure- play CDMO, and other factors described in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Qs and any other filings the Company makes with the SEC. The information in this presentation is provided only as of the date presented, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.







Media and Investor Relations Contact







David Waldman





+1 919 289 4017







ir@scorpiusbiologics.com

















