News & Insights

Stocks

Scorpion Minerals Schedules Annual General Meeting

October 30, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Scorpion Minerals Limited (AU:SCN) has released an update.

Scorpion Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, set for November 29, 2024, in West Perth. Shareholders will review the company’s annual report for the financial year ending June 30, 2024, and vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report. The meeting provides an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s financial performance and governance practices.

For further insights into AU:SCN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.