Scorpion Minerals Schedules Annual General Meeting

Scorpion Minerals Limited (AU:SCN) has released an update.

Scorpion Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, set for November 29, 2024, in West Perth. Shareholders will review the company’s annual report for the financial year ending June 30, 2024, and vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report. The meeting provides an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s financial performance and governance practices.

For further insights into AU:SCN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.