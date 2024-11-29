News & Insights

Scorpion Minerals Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

November 29, 2024 — 07:28 am EST

Scorpion Minerals Limited (AU:SCN) has released an update.

Scorpion Minerals Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Director Michael Kitney. The approval of a 10% placement facility also marks a strategic move for potential capital enhancement. Investors may find these developments indicative of the company’s stable governance and growth prospects.

