Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed at $42.28, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 5.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Scorpio Tankers as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of $2.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $345.83 million, down 9.37% from the year-ago period.

STNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.09 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.18% and -10.33%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.19% lower. Scorpio Tankers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Scorpio Tankers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.54.

Also, we should mention that STNG has a PEG ratio of 0.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. STNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

