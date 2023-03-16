Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed the most recent trading day at $54.12, moving -1.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.76% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 9.63% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 6.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Scorpio Tankers as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Scorpio Tankers is projected to report earnings of $3.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1355.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $371.17 million, up 115.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.14 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion, which would represent changes of -10.74% and -6.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.06% higher. Scorpio Tankers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Scorpio Tankers has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.44 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.5.

We can also see that STNG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Shipping industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

