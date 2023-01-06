Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed at $49.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.94% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 3.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.61%.

Scorpio Tankers will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of $4.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 701.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $482.4 million, up 226.16% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.39% higher. Scorpio Tankers is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Scorpio Tankers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.79.

Investors should also note that STNG has a PEG ratio of 0.13 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Shipping stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

