Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed the most recent trading day at $54.87, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 4.09% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 2.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Scorpio Tankers as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Scorpio Tankers is projected to report earnings of $4.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 701.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $482.4 million, up 226.16% from the year-ago period.

STNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.23 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +393.29% and +177.72%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.16% higher. Scorpio Tankers currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Scorpio Tankers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.74.

Meanwhile, STNG's PEG ratio is currently 0.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Shipping stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

