Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed at $13.22, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.49%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 1.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 7.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from STNG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 6, 2020. On that day, STNG is projected to report earnings of $2.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 482.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $378.48 million, up 153.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +557.45% and +59.49%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for STNG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.87% lower. STNG currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note STNG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.22.

Meanwhile, STNG's PEG ratio is currently 0.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Shipping industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

