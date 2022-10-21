Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed the most recent trading day at $47.66, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 8.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 6.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Scorpio Tankers as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of $3.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 374.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $417.9 million, up 252.33% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.51 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +328.06% and +145.17%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.93% higher. Scorpio Tankers is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Scorpio Tankers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.26.

We can also see that STNG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Shipping stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

