Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed at $41.18, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 2.74% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 10.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Scorpio Tankers as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of $3.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 359.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $399.25 million, up 236.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.99 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion, which would represent changes of +315.59% and +136.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.18% higher. Scorpio Tankers is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Scorpio Tankers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.63. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.07.

We can also see that STNG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Shipping stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.