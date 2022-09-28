Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed at $42.23, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 5.76% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 14.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.93% in that time.

Scorpio Tankers will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.61, up 359.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $399.25 million, up 236.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.98 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion, which would represent changes of +315.35% and +136.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.03% higher. Scorpio Tankers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Scorpio Tankers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.08.

We can also see that STNG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. STNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



