Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed the most recent trading day at $59.24, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 4.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.83%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Scorpio Tankers as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Scorpio Tankers is projected to report earnings of $3.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1411.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $381.25 million, up 121.63% from the prior-year quarter.

STNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.37 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.52% and -10.75%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.72% higher. Scorpio Tankers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Scorpio Tankers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.78, which means Scorpio Tankers is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, STNG's PEG ratio is currently 0.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Shipping was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.