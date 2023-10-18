Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) ended the recent trading session at $56.18, demonstrating a -0.74% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.62%.

The shipping company's shares have seen an increase of 9.08% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 3.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Scorpio Tankers in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.56, reflecting a 63.64% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $277.65 million, indicating a 39.15% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.17 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion, indicating changes of -19.28% and -11.55%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower. Scorpio Tankers presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Scorpio Tankers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.17. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.22 for its industry.

Meanwhile, STNG's PEG ratio is currently 0.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Shipping industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.06.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

