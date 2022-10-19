Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed at $49.04, marking a -0.43% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 12.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.76%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Scorpio Tankers as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. On that day, Scorpio Tankers is projected to report earnings of $3.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 374.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $416.4 million, up 251.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.51 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion, which would represent changes of +328.06% and +144.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.93% higher. Scorpio Tankers is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Scorpio Tankers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.3.

Investors should also note that STNG has a PEG ratio of 0.1 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Shipping industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



