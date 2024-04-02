Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Scorpio Tankers (STNG) ending at $72.60, denoting a -0.21% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.95%.

The shipping company's shares have seen an increase of 12.44% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Scorpio Tankers in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.80, indicating a 14.8% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $382.5 million, up 1.42% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.30 per share and a revenue of $1.36 billion, representing changes of +17.59% and +2.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Scorpio Tankers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.39% lower within the past month. Scorpio Tankers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Scorpio Tankers is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.92. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.08 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

