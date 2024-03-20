Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Scorpio Tankers (STNG) reached $72.22, with a -0.45% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 9.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Scorpio Tankers will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.96, showcasing a 19.64% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $389.09 million, up 3.16% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.47 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion, indicating changes of +19.22% and +3.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Scorpio Tankers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.79% higher. At present, Scorpio Tankers boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Scorpio Tankers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.22, so one might conclude that Scorpio Tankers is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.