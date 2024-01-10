Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Scorpio Tankers (STNG) reached $62.62, with a -0.38% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

The shipping company's stock has climbed by 18.09% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's gain of 2.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Scorpio Tankers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.63, reflecting a 37.97% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $325.83 million, indicating a 29.21% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower. As of now, Scorpio Tankers holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Scorpio Tankers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.23, which means Scorpio Tankers is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.