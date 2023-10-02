Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.23, changing hands as low as $50.85 per share. Scorpio Tankers Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STNG's low point in its 52 week range is $38.05 per share, with $64.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.31.

