Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.72, changing hands as high as $17.14 per share. Scorpio Tankers Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STNG's low point in its 52 week range is $11.02 per share, with $24.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.97.

