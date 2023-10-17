Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed the latest trading day at $56.60, indicating a +0.91% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 4.16% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 3.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Scorpio Tankers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.56, indicating a 63.64% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $277.65 million, indicating a 39.15% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.17 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion, which would represent changes of -19.28% and -11.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower within the past month. As of now, Scorpio Tankers holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Scorpio Tankers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.29, so one might conclude that Scorpio Tankers is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that STNG has a PEG ratio of 0.18. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Shipping industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.04.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.